Westfield High School holds Academic Awards Dinner

Wall of Fame recipients of 2018, awarded Wednesday evening at the Academic Awards Dinner, include, from left to right, back row, Mary Mades, Amanda (Miller) Eilers, Jerry Stampfl, and front row, Shirley Floeter, and James G. Hamilton. All of the recipients are past graduates of Westfield High School, and, with the exception of Amanda Eilers, taught or continue to teach at Westfield as well.

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.