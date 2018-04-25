Westfield Forensics compete in state festival at UW-Madison

The Westfield High School Forensics team concluded a successful season at the Wisconsin High School Forensics Association state festival at UW—Madison on April 20. The season began in January by winning the conference title, competing against Wisconsin Dells, Adams-Friendship, Mauston, and Wautoma. The season concluded on April 20 with seventeen Westfield entries competing for top honors. The following Pioneers each earned a gold medal, a perfect score of 25 points: Seniors Rajeana Buchanan and Robynn Leverich; Juniors Sarah Oechsner and Taylor Ellis, Sophomores Zane Baker and Carolyn Czerwinski; Freshman Paige Lietz . Other participants of the state festival include Kayla Anagnostopoulos, Liz Smith, Kali Gardner, Lily Wagner, Mikayla Flyte, Elsbeth Hamilton, Alex Meiller, Kevin Dahlke, Owen Novy, Molly Cujak, Abbey Weishaar, Jaylyn Rachel, Rayann Thompson, and Jonah Radzikinas. The team and their coaches Mrs. Sheri Cujak and Ms. Nicole Kopach appreciate the support of administration, teachers, parents, and the team’s beloved chauffeur/ bus driver, Susan Walker, for their support throughout the season.

