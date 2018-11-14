Westfield Area Middle and High School DECA appreciates the Community

On Oct. 30, Westfield Business Leadership group DECA participated in a statewide initiative, Trick or Can, to help stock food pantries for the upcoming holiday season. The purpose of Trick or Can was to go around the surrounding towns and knock on community members doors to ask for nonperishable food items. The food collected went to the Pioneer Pantry at all of the elementary schools and then to Marquette county food pantry. During this event, students formed groups of four to compete for a prize for most food items collected. Over 20 students participated in the event raising 1794 items collected. The team of Lacey Baumann, Lindsay Baumann, Faith Simonson, and Ian Beversdorf collected over 530 items, which won them the contest. At the end of the night, students gathered back at the school to enjoy pizza. The students and advisor of DECA appreciate the community for the continued support of these wonderful opportunities to not only help each other but to help students to understand the importance of the meaning of community. Pictured are Cory Parman, Faith Simonson, Lindsay Baumann, Lacey Baumann, Ian Beversdorf, Owen Novy, Sydney Jenkins, Trevor Roerig, Destiny Burby, Alyssa Herrera.