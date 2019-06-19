Westfield Area High School 2nd Semester Honor Roll

The following students were recognized for making the Honor Roll at Westfield Area High School for the second semester.

Grade 12

Principal’s Honor Roll: Taylor Ellis, Mikayla Flyte, Trevor Roerig, and Lily Wagner.

High Honor Roll: Olivia Driscoll, Allen Ely, Camille Henrikson, Claudia Johnston, Jade Morris, Randy Nimphius, Elias Peebles, Matthew Peschel, Lillian Radzikinas, Skye Schmudlach, Anna Shillinglaw, Zachary Wac-holtz, Cade Winter-Procknow, and Zachary Zajda.

Honor Roll: Steven Grupe Jr., Raechel Haefner, Haley Halverson, Britney Montney, Sarah Oechsner, Thomas Thornsberry, Morgan Wyatt, and Andrew Zehner.

Grade 11

Principal’s Honor Roll: Carolyn Czerwinski, Jenna Fenner, Anna Guenzel, and Abbey Weishaar.

High Honor Roll: Zane Baker, Taylor Bignell, Zoe Carey, Derek Drew, Hannah Hockerman, Brittany Luns-ford, Jaylyn Rachel, Iris Slotten, and Camden Stampfl.

Honor Roll: Robert Burch-kardt, Mackenzie Claesges, Molly Cujak, Kade Kangas, Joshua Koloske, Breana Lentz, Kailey Mazzuca, Alexander Meiller, Carver Menke, and Tahya Reetz,

Grade 10

Principal’s Honor Roll: Jameson Abbott and Alexa Brakebush.

High Honor Roll: Caitlin Albright, Trevor Gray, Paige Lietz, Hunter Schehr, Olivia Schroeder, Kaylee Solesbee, Lucas Thompson, Evan Wolzen, Cyrus Young-McLeod, and Kaden Young-McLeod.

Honor Roll: Mackenzie Frank, Brooklynn Goldsmith, Weston Hoffa, Brady Holly, Spencer Matijevich, Mitchell McGrath, Connor Robinson, Rose Stankovsky, and Carter Stauffacher.

Grade 9

Principal’s Honor Roll: Trista Drew.

High Honor Roll: Emily Bittelman, Marissa Dawson, Ayden Goslawski, Chase Kite, Damien Larson, Samantha Meyer, Danielle Ollendorf, Kiera Thiede, Hunter Thomas, Braylee Wolff, Chloe Wolzen, and Zachary Zehner.

Honor Roll: Alexander Cujak, Hunter Goodwin, Zoey Hartman, Charles Manley, Kimberly Sengbusch, and Bryanna Winkler.