Westfield’s Washington, D.C. Students help at Easter Egg Hunt

Students participating in the Washington, D.C. Adventure Program at Westfield High School/Middle School spent part of April 13 assisting with the Oxford VFW Auxiliary Easter Egg Hunt. The Oxford VFW and VFW Auxiliary have been strong supporters of the Washington, D.C. Adventure Program over the past two years, and the students showed their appreciation by giving back to their groups by helping hiding eggs, supervising the children, cleaning up, and even dressing up as the Easter Bunny.

One of the goals of the D.C. Adventure Program is to help students understand the importance of giving back to the clubs and organizations in our communities that have so selflessly made this trip affordable for them.

Starting on Sunday, June 9, students will be traveling via coach bus from Westfield to visit our nation’s capital for a five-day learning experience.

The purpose of this trip is to help students gain a deeper appreciation and respect for our great country. Students will come to better understand the sacrifices borne by our heroic veterans, the leadership provided by our Presidents, the beauty, and genius of our founding documents, and the stories behind many of our legendary American heroes.

Additionally, the students will see the homes of our governmental institutions, such as the U.S. Capitol Building, the White House, and the Supreme Court, and will visit the site of one of the most significant battles in American history at Gettysburg.