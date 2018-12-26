Wautoma students travel to Stevens Point for Tuba Christmas

Tuba Christmas is an annual tradition for euphonium and tuba players where they gather and perform Christmas music in the name of tuba mentor William J. Bell, who was born on Christmas Day in 1902. When he passed, Tuba Christmas was conceived by Harvey Phillips in 1974 as a tribute to Bell, and it has continued ever since. Hundreds of Tuba Christmases are held throughout the country. A group of Wautoma musicians from Parkside and Wautoma High School went to UW-Stevens Point’s gathering this year, with the largest group yet, to celebrate the 45th anniversary. Pictured are (front): Cami Culver, Clayton Wilcox, Gage Steltenpohl, Kaydance Blader, and Graham Vissers; (back): Wyatt McComb, Molly Siefert (Wautoma General Music Teacher), David Stevens, Megan Stevens (Parkside Instrumental Music Educator), Linda Bergen, and Taylor Schmidt (UWSP student and WHS grad).