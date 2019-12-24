Wautoma students inducted into Sociedad Honoraria Hispánica

Wautoma High School sophomores, juniors, and seniors were inducted into the Sociedad Honoraria Hispánica Avispones (Hornets) Chapter, sponsored by the American Association of Teachers of Spanish and Portuguese. The ceremony was held in the high school library on Dec. 19. With 16 inductees, this was the largest induction ceremony held for the Spanish Honors Society since it was established at WHS in 2017. The new inductees included (back): Bryan Enriquez, Andrew Momsen, Juleanna Johnson, Harleigh Eagan, Hattie Bray, Bryson Buss, Leah Konieczki, Emily Bohn, Payton Osiecki, Asiah Kossow, and Megan Kelly; (front): Averi Schwersenska, Mallorie Vissers, Delaney Salm, and Diana Duran. Not pictured is Dayana Rodriguez-Caballero.