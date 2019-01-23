Wautoma students create Fitness Flurry T-shirts

Students taking Digital Manufacturing at Wautoma High School are in charge of printing this year’s Fitness Flurry T-shirts with supervision from teacher Tamara Wheaton. Pictured are Isaiah Wenzel, Gregory Morales, Sterling Price, Tristan Smith, Jeffrey Pomahac, and Patrick Grimm. This year’s Fitness Flurry is Saturday, Feb. 2 at Wautoma High School from 9 a.m.-Noon. Registration starts at 8 a.m., and classes are 30-minutes long.