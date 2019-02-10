Wautoma School District to participate in Great Lakes Great Apple Crunch

Oct. 10, It’s Great Lakes Great Apple Crunch Time, Wautoma Area School District, is joining schools, preschools, colleges, and individuals across the Great Lakes Region states of Minnesota, Wisconsin, Illinois, Michigan, Indiana, and Ohio in celebrating National Farm to School Month by crunching into locally grown apples from Johnny’s Orchard at 12 p.m., located in Wautoma. The event is taking place in celebration of the sixth annual Great Lakes Great Apple Crunch.

Each student will be provided with a fresh locally grown apple at no charge, so all will be able to participate in the event regardless if they eat school meals or not. This collective crunch encourages healthy eating and supports farm to school and local food initiatives throughout the Great Lakes Region.

This opportunity is brought to you by WASD Food Service Department and John Blader of Johnny’s Orchard, Wautoma.

For more information, or to crunch with us, please contact Tami Stansbury, Wautoma Area School District Food Service Director at (920) 787-7112. For information on Johnny’s Orchard, please call (920) 572-3213. For more information about the Great Lakes Great Apple Crunch, visit http://www.cias.wisc.edu/applecrunch