Wautoma resident completes Space Academy program

Kayli Bagley of Wautoma recently attended Space Academy at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center, home of Space Camp®, Space Camp® Robotics™, Aviation Challenge® and NASA Marshall Space Flight Center’s Official Visitor Center. The weeklong educational program promotes science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM), while training students and with hands-on activities and missions based on teamwork, leadership, and problem solving. This program is specifically designed for trainees who have a particular interest in space exploration. Bagley spent the week training with a team that flew a simulated space mission to the International Space Station (ISS). Once aboard the ISS, the crew participated in experiments and successfully completed an extra-vehicular activity (EVA), or spacewalk.