Wautoma Library’s Summer Reading Program needs community support

The Summer Library Program kicks off at Dogger’s Lanes in Wautoma in just under four weeks. The theme this year is A Universe of Stories. With a fantastic turnout last year, The Wautoma Public Library hopes to increase the number of kids they serve this year.

The community needs a summer library program, because of the summer slide. The summer slide is a decline in reading ability and other academic skills that can occur over the summer months when school isn’t in session. The Summer Library Program can stop the slide and even help children improve their reading skills, without turning reading into a chore.

You can help the library prevent the summer slide and promote literacy in the community. Wautoma Public Library will be creating raffle baskets that kids can win using tickets earned through the Summer Library Program. Each basket will include a book and other related items.

Stop in or call the library to get a list of books/items that can be purchased and donated for the baskets. Monetary donations made directly to the Summer Library Program are also welcomed. All are tax deductible. If you have any questions or basket ideas, call the library today at 920-787-2988.