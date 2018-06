La Sociedad Honoraria Hispánica de Wautoma, Los Avispones, are pleased to announce the top three seniors who have earned awards for the 2017-2018 school year. This year’s winners are Madeline Peterman- AP Spanish, Jordan Konieczki- Spanish IV, and Karley Reetz- Spanish IV. The awards are based on scholastic achievement, involvement in the club activities, assessments, and excelling in the language.