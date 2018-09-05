Wautoma High School students win 16 awards in competition

Wautoma High School students took home 16 journalism awards presented at the Northeastern Wisconsin Scholastic Press Association Conference at UW Oshkosh on April 18. All the awards were given to the school yearbook, The Hornet, which is advised by Carmen Butt. In the writing division, for Divider, Jasmine Cardone & Amanda Zhang placed second. In Academic, Class or Related Story, Mayan Turner placed first. In Sports Story, Mayan Turner placed second. In the Extracurricular Story, Emilee Althoff placed third. In the Copy Package category, Emilee Althoff, Mayan Turner & Alejandro Rodriguez placed first. In the Couple Page Spread-Academic Life Category, Emilee Althoff & Alejandro Rodriguez placed first and Ricky Velasquez placed second. In the Double Page Spread-Sports category, McKenna Hendrickson & Emilee Althoff placed second and Brianna Canales placed third. In Double Page Spreads- Clubs and Organizations, Amanda Zhang placed second. In Double Page Spread- Student Life, Mayan Turner & Rebecca Bohn, placed first, Ricky Velasquez placed second and Emilee Althoff, Rebecca Bohn & Mayan Turner placed third. In opening and closing, Mayan Turner & Emilee Althoff placed first. In advertising, Aisling Modrow placed first.

