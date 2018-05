These Wautoma High School students were inducted into the National Honor Society at a dinner at Silvercryst Supper Club on Wednesday, May 2: (back) Stella Rigden, Jacqueline Longsine, Bryan Kersk, NHS Advisor David Urness, Evan Gruszka, Cole Hinz, (front) Emilee Althoff, Vincent Zhang, Jennifer Liu, and Dani Barcenas.