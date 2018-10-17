Vision 2025 Goals: Responsive classroom developmental design

In 2006, Wautoma Area School District began a focused effort to bridge gaps between the social and emotional needs and academic learning needs of students. At the time, there were few programs that supported a research-based approach that provided a comprehensive focus on the whole child like the program Responsive Classroom offered. Financial support to provide professional development staff at all school levels set forth a commitment to training new professionals over the past 12 years.

The Responsive Classroom approach provides a structure for 4K-5th grade students fostering a teaching and learning environment that is safe, challenging, and a joyful experience. Responsive Classroom was developed by a group of classroom teachers focusing on practical strategies that emphasized the connection between social and academic learning.

Developmental Design, a middle school version of Responsive Classroom, supports the 6th grade through 12th-grade students. The Responsive Classroom design team recognized that middle school is a challenging developmental stage and approaches to the Responsive Classroom model needed some changes. The middle school and high school years are a time of enormous physical, social, and emotional change. Staffs have been trained to further recognize their students’ unique needs and support them in positive ways.

In Wautoma, we recognize that social curriculum is just as important as academic curriculum. We realize that the process of learning and the content that they learn go hand in hand. We continue to strive to understand the families that we serve. We are proud to say that Wautoma staffs recognize that lasting change begins with all of us striving to work with each individual student and collectively as a community that really cares.

For further information about Responsive Classroom/Developmental Design, please reach out to staff at any of our schools as well as the link to Responsive Classroom Website: https://www.responsiveclassroom.org/.