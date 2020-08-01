Vincent Zhang was named Student of the Month at Wautoma High School recently

It is with great pleasure that the CTE department, Library Media Department, Crossroads, and IDS nominate Vincent Zhang for the Student of the Month.

Vincent has become a well-rounded student who is truly deserving of being recognized as Student of the Month as his character has transformed to be an example of our Character Traits here in Wautoma.

While Vincent has shown tremendous growth throughout his high school years with his character, his continued determination to be the best academically is shown by currently being ranked number one in the class of 2020. This determination is further shown as he constantly seeks out extra knowledge behind the math problems that he encounters. He regularly asks questions that extend the learning to the next level, and wants to know the “why” in addition to just the “how.”

Respect, cooperation, and service are traits he displays as he is always willing to help out his classmates when they have questions; he assists them in a productive and eager-to-help fashion. Respect and cooperation go beyond that of working with classmates and is displayed when dealing with staff and students in Ms. Kniffen’s classroom each day when he drops of the Hornet Cafe Deposits. His new-found maturity allows him to talk with adults and ask questions, which will help him further to excel in academics. He is willing to share his experiences in Upward Bound and expresses his appreciation for the support he receives here at Wautoma High School.

Leadership and respon-sibility go hand in hand and he has become a leader in our building by continuing to demonstrate responsibility. In addition to working numerous hours at his parents restaurant, Vincent currently serves as treasurer of the National Honor Society and Future Business Leaders of America at WHS. As the treasurer for FBLA, he daily tracks orders, cash register receipts, expenses, and profits. He has taken steps to create spreadsheets and speak at meetings regarding the cash flow of the group and the importance of accurate record keeping.

Vincent has been accepted to Northwestern University through the QuestBridge National College Match. “QuestBridge is a national program that connects high-achieving, low-income high school seniors with full, four-year scholarships to the nation’s top colleges. After receiving 14,926 applicants, QuestBridge selected 5,842 finalists who were considered for the College Match Scholarships. Of these finalists, 1,127 outstanding students were selected as this year’s Match Scholarship Recipients. The Match Scholarship is offered as part of a generous financial aid package provided by the college that covers the full cost of attendance, including tuition, room and board, books, supplies, and travel expenses.

The National College Match is a highly competitive process drawing applications from impressive students across the country. This year’s College Match Scholarships recipients were from 49 states, and have an average unweighted GPA of 3.93. On standardized testing, the middle 50 percent received between 1360-1500 on the SAT and between 29-33 on the ACT. More than 90 percent are within the top 10 percent of their graduating class. The majority of these new QuestBridge Scholars — 77 percent — are also among the first generation in their families to attend a four-year U.S. college.”

Vincent Zhang has always prided himself on mastering the content in his courses, but it is his character which has truly transformed this last year which is why he deserves to be recognized as Wautoma High School Student of the Month.