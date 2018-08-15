Two scholarship opportunities to be available to students

The Waushara Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary Post 6007 of Plainfield would like to make students aware of two scholarship opportunities available this fall.

The Patriot’s Pen essay contest is open to students in grades 6th-8th, and the Voice of Democracy speaking contest is open to students in high school. Both of these opportunities are open to public, private, parochial, and home school students. These programs are a joint effort of the VFW and Auxiliary.

Awards are given at all levels of competition. The deadline for both contests is Oct. 31, but the local deadline may be earlier. Prizes are awarded at local, department, and national levels.

The Patriot’s Pen essay contest theme this year is “Why I Honor the American Flag.” The essay is to be 300-400 words and should be typewritten in English with no color or graphics.

The theme for the Voice of Democracy is “Why My Vote Matters.” This 3-5 minute recorded essay that may be recorded on a CD or flash drive.

Entry forms can be obtained at the local schools, online, or from a VFW or Auxiliary member. If you have trouble finding more information or an application, contact Susan Zouski at 715-335-6900.