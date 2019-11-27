Tri-County students honor World Diabetes Day

The Tri-County Area School honored World Diabetes Day on Nov. 14 by holding a Root Beer Float fundraiser. The money was donated to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation Chapter of Northeast Wisconsin. Pictured are Jacob Ernst and Jessica Rettler. Ernest is a diabetic and former student of Rettler. Rettler, Ernst, his mom, Katie, Ruth Grueneberg, Chris Schmick, and Carla Murray began the fundraiser a couple of years ago when Jacob was in 4th grade. Jessica Rettler wrote a $250 Thrivent Seeds Grant to purchase supplies for this fundraiser. A record high amount of $463 was raised and donated to help fund research and juvenile diabetics and their families in central and northeast Wisconsin.