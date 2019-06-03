Tri-County High School Students of the Month

Brooke Walker, ninth grade, has been a great asset to Jamie Helmrick’s General Science class. Brooke is not only always smiling, but she is dedicated to her class work and extremely diligent in her lab work. Helmrick said that her leadership has really started to shine in her class.

Ninth grader Madeline Kaehn is always super polite and eager to help other people said Anne Smith. Smith said that she appreciates Madeline’s work ethic and friendly disposition.

Nevada Severin, tenth grade, is always polite and helpful. Anne Smith appreciates her happy attitude. Lara Nugent said that Nevada is a kind, respectful, and hardworking young lady. Nugent has seen her grow into a very strong academic student who places her studies and achievement at a high level of priority. Nevada works to expand her knowledge and experiences in ways that will help her with career preparation and planning.

Tenth grader Esmeralda Banda has served as an Environmental Education (EE) counselor at the school forest this year according to Joseph Raboin. She has proven to be an enthusiastic and effective educator and role model. Raboin said that she works hard to maintain her grades and be involved in her school community while keeping up with her EE responsibilities.

Travis Ziaya, eleventh grade, impresses Lara Nugent every day with his positive attitude, humor, and leadership skills. Travis works hard and is always looking for opportunities to better himself, as well as helping others. According to Nugent, not only does he maintain high academic achievement, he spends time mentoring and tutoring students of all ages. Nugent is very glad to work with Travis and looks forward to his future successes. Megan Woyak said that Travis is a respectful student who always promptly finishes homework and class work. Travis always asks questions about the literature we are studying and is a good role model for his classmates.

Eleventh grader Brisa Banda is a wonderful library worker and always wants to help complete projects in the library according to Anne Smith. Smith said that Brisa is the only library worker who voluntarily will put books away without being asked to do so.

Karley Kemnetz, twelfth grade, always has good insight into what students will like and think about any library idea or project. Anne Smith appreciates Karley’s ability to work independently and be helpful.

Twelfth grader Aiko Vang has been an enthusiastic teacher aide throughout this school year according to Joseph Raboin. Aiko is always one who is eager to do a good job and help with whatever tasks are at hand. Raboin has valued Aiko’s company and help all year.