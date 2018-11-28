Tri-County High School presents “Play On!”

For the last few weeks, students at Tri-County High School have been busy rehearsing their lines and creating props and the set for their production of Play On! by Rick Abbott. This play is presented by special arrangement with Samuel French, Inc.

One lucky community theatre is about to produce a show called Murder Most Foul, a new “murder mystery play” with the same title as an Agatha Christie novel but with no relation whatsoever. The director/theatre manager, Gerry, thought producing the play was a good idea since the inexperienced playwright has agreed to let the company perform the show for no charge. Gerry, however, had no idea what disasters awaited her. The show is hilariously amateur, the murder mystery plot doesn’t really have a murder, and to top it off the playwright keeps changing the story and script only two days from its premiere.

It doesn’t help that the cast is disgruntled, and the playwright accidentally deletes the entire sound effect board. All the disasters come to fruition in Act III when the company performs the actual show with hilarious mishaps at every turn. Play On! is a hilarious love letter to community theater.

This year, there are many students staring in the school play. Some of these students even have two parts to play. Staring this year are: Kaylae Allison (Geraldine Dunbar), Ali Button (Aggie Manville), Abby Lee (Louise Peary), Gracie Wilson (Phyllis Montague), Madelyn Henriksen (Henry Benish and Lord Dudley), Ali Murray (Polly Benish and Lady Margaret), Grace Murray (Marla “Smitty” Smith and Doris the Maid), Isaiah Buchberger (Saul Watson and Dr. Rex Forbes), Kyle West (Billy Carewe and Stephen Sellers), and Anna Ertl (Violet Imbry and Diana Lassiter).

Those interested in this hilarious comedy can stop by Tri-County High School on Friday, Dec. 7 and Saturday, Dec. 8 at 7 p.m. Tickets will be sold at the door for a small fee.

Consider joining the cast and crew after Friday’s performance for an ice cream social, sponsored by the Tri-County PTA.

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.