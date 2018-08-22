Three Westfield educators nominated for 2019 Herb Kohl Fellowship awards

Christina Mitchell, Kristi Romberg, and Sara Watson were nominated for the prestigious 2019 Herb Kohl Fellowship Award.

Christina Mitchell is in her 19th year of teaching overall, and her third year at Westfield High School/Middle School. As the Business & Marketing Teacher and the School-to-Career Coordinator, Mitchell is known for her passion for preparing students for success in college and/or their chosen career.

Kristi Romberg is in her 15th year of teaching and 12th year at Westfield High School. As the Alternative Education Teacher, Romberg works with regular education students in need of assistance or alternative educational programming.

Sara Watson is in her 15th year of teaching, and her 6th year of teaching at Westfield Middle School. Throughout her career in Westfield, Watson has served as a Reading teacher at Westfield Middle School.

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.