Teagan Reitz named Student of the Month

The Physical Education, Art, Spanish, and Music departments nominated Teagan Reitz for Student of the Month. Teagan is consistently going above and beyond what is needed to be done in the classroom. Her work is always done at a high level with great detail and thought. Recently, Teagan asked to do a presentation in Health class that she thought would be of benefit to her classmates. She put together a great presentation and wonderful message for her peers. Teagan always comes into class with a smile on her face, is always respectful, and is always a pleasure to be around. The Math and Science Dept also nominated Teagan Reitz for student of the month. As with Physical Education, Art, and Spanish, Teagan comes to Advanced Biology every day with a smile and a good attitude. When she has questions about something in class, she is not afraid to ask so she can truly learn the content. As a track athlete, Teagan is also excelling with her running. Each day at practice, Teagan works hard to get better as well as make her teammates better by pushing them and encouraging them in practice. As a track athlete, Teagan’s determination is infectious. She pushes herself and her teammates to become better every day. The effort Teagan puts into every race and practice is phenomenal. She is a great addition to the team. Her Coaches are always impressed by Teagan’s congenial attitude no matter when you get the chance to interact with her. Teagan is sure to flash a smile and say hello to everyone she meets in the hallway. She truly is a ray of sunshine at Wautoma High School with her positive actions and words. Teagan always has a positive attitude during the day, whether it is in the hall, or in class. She works hard to manage being a student athlete and makes sure she always completes her work on time. She is always willing to help other students in class. For these reasons, Teagan Reitz was nominated as Wautoma High School’s April Student of the Month.