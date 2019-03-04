T-C High School recognizes February Students of the Month

Hailey Rompasky, ninth grade, joined Jamie Helmrick’s class at the semester and for someone that is so quiet, Hailey has been a great addition to the class. Helmrick said that Hailey always says “hello” and completes her work on time. Getting to know Hailey has been an enjoyment for Helmrick.

Ninth grader, Thor Miller, is a very focused and conscientious young man according to Tina Krummel. Thor strives to do his best in all subjects and is very polite and respectful of those around him. Krummel said he is a joy to have in the classroom.

Joseph Becher, tenth grade, always puts in more than 100 percent, according to Jamie Helmrick. Joseph is taking advanced classes as a sophomore, but you would never know it in class. Helmrick said that Joseph dedicates a lot of his time to academics and is very helpful to other students that may not understand the material. Joseph is a great asset to her Chemistry course. Jen Montgomery stated that Joseph is an outstanding student. He is a role model and works hard at all of his classes. Montgomery said that he is a responsible and dedicated student.

Tenth grader, Christina Bartsch, is an exceptional student according to Joseph Raboin. She is highly motivated, responsible, and always eager to learn and do well. With regards to science classes, and as a counselor in the Environmental Education (EE) program, Raboin has come to except nothing but the best from her.

Patrick Leibsle, eleventh grade, has been an important part of high school science classes during the last four years said Joseph Raboin. Patrick has a unique gift of personal outdoor experience to share in his role as an Environmental Education (EE) counselor at the school forest. When it comes to classroom assignments and EE activities, Raboin has always been impressed with Patrick’s take-charge, let’s get this done, attitude. Patrick is always responsible, organized, and a contributing member of the team.

Eleventh grader, Kyle West, is always polite and helpful said Anne Smith. Kyle also enjoys reading a wide variety of genres. Tina Krummel said that Kyle is a young man who has many talents. Kyle is someone who is not afraid to try new things and is respectful and courteous to everyone.

Andrew Jones, twelfth grade, is always hard working and eager to help solve any problems according to Anne Smith. Andrew is an amazing techie and can solve almost any tech problem that occurs in the library. According to Jen Montgomery, Andrew is an excellent Impact student. Over the years, he has helped her with anything and everything that she or anyone in their group has asked of him. Montgomery said that Andrew is a hardworking, smart individual with the compassion to give and help others.

Twelfth grader, Luis Herrera, is extremely polite, said Jamie Helmrick. Although she does not have him in class this year, she can always count on Luis saying hello in the hallway. Joseph Raboin said that Luis has been an important part of this year’s Human Anatomy and Physiology classes. Luis is a leader for his student group and his warm personality is much appreciated. According to Raboin, Luis often adds unique personal experiences and perspectives to classroom discussions.