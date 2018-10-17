Security Health Plan supports the Wautoma Area School District with behavioral health screenings

Security Health Plan of Wautoma, Inc. announced that the Wautoma School district is among the 38 recipients of behavioral health grants for the 2019-19 school year in an effort to promote the behavioral health and well-being of youth children in local communities.

Evidence shows that behavioral health is crit-ical to many aspects of learning and development. “Early identification of behavioral health issues and accompanying intervention help students thrive both in and beyond the classroom,” said Manager of Community Benefits Allison Machtan.

The b.e.s.t. (Behavioral Emotional Social Traits) universal screening is a tool designed to help teachers identify behavioral, emotional, and social health and risk factors in school-aged children. The online screening provides a way to measure behavioral observations and assists school personnel to connect students in need with resources and support.

The screening has been used in school districts throughout Wisconsin and states across the country, with 69,000 students screened to date. Recipients of the grant will be provided with technical support, bi-annual screenings for students, training, as well as consultation and support.

“Like the vision and hearing screenings Wisconsin schools have required since 2001, the b.e.s.t. screening helps educational professionals identify behavioral health and risk factors. It then offers data-based solutions when they can have the greatest impact: while students are young,” said Eric Hartwig, Ph.D., Disabilities Education Board, and developer of the b.e.s.t. screening.

The grant will be used in 38 school districts and 84 elementary schools throughout the state in the 2018-19 school year. More than 15,000 students will benefit from the program.

“Riverview Elementary, Redgranite Elementary, and Parkside School are grateful for the continued support of Security Health allowing us to participate in the opportunities provided through this grant. Social and emotional learning and healthy minds allow our students to meet their goals in life. This grant continues to support our students but also our staff that serve and instruct them,” said Ann Fajfer, Principal of Riverview Elementary School.