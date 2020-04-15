Scholarships and recipients approved for Wild Rose students

The Wild Rose Scholarship Foundation held a meeting April 9 prior to their scheduled School Board Meeting.

Minutes from the previous meetings and the treasurers report were both moved to be approved.

An election of officers was held as well, with everyone retaining their current positions for now: Sandie Anderson as chairperson depending on the delayed spring election count; Wayne Roemer as vice-chairperson; Diane Mrkvicka as treasurer; and Craig Hayes as the secretary.

The following Scholarships and their recipients were considered and approved: 2020 Mary Humphrey Scholarship; Martha Jones Scholarship; Elizabeth Davies Scholarship; Wild Rose School Forest; Margaret & Lois Walters Scholarship; John R. Jones Scholarship; Wild Rose Women’s Club; Murty Scholarship; and Jerry Apps Scholarship.

The criteria for several of the Scholarships were reviewed and discussed as well.

A date of December 10, 2020 at 7:30 p.m. was set for the next Scholarship Foundation meeting.