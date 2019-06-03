Riverview students participate in Cans for Cats program

Riverview Elementary Youth in the A+ After School Program planned the Cans for Cats program—an aluminum can collection drive to help out the Green Lake Animal Shelter—which took place from October thru February. K-3rd grade students participate in the Kids with Capes community service club every Wednesday at the Riverview A+ Program, and these students decided they wanted to help animals and came up with the idea of Cans for Cats to support the animals at the shelter. Students posted signs around the school and brought in cans from home. Some A+ After School students posed for a photo after crushing the cans for the Cans for Cats drive for the Green Lake Animal Shelter. Pictured are (back): Carlos Cavazos, Brice Weiland, Claire Olson, Olive Kirwan, and Nick Miner; (front): Annalee Knitter and Lana Scott.