Riverview Elementary students recognized for Character Trait Empathy

Third graders at Riverview Elementary School, Wautoma, were recently recognized for exemplifying the character trait Empathy while in the classroom. Those students are (back): Allison Quist, Addison Reiser, Summer Pennau, Kaden Weir, Nicolas Miner, and Carter Verburgt; (front): Mason Knaup, Zanidy Gonzales, Olive Kirwan, Amy Chamberlin, and Santo Vera; (missing): Lydia Brown, Madeline Zimmerman, and Anahi Caballero.

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.