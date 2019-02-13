Regional Spelling Bee held at Wild Rose

It’s been spelling bee time lately, and the Scripps/CESA 5 Regional Spelling Bee for Region Two was held in Wild Rose on Feb. 5.

Five school districts along with Wild Rose participated in some tough competition. The districts that participated were: Almond-Bancroft, Stevens Point, Tri-County, Waupaca, and Wautoma. Fifteen young spellers competed for a total of six rounds of spelling words, and one round of vocabulary.

Students went down in almost every round except for the vocabulary round. AJ Nimmer of the Waupaca School District was the winner, spelling “Marengo” correctly. A spelldown took place between the final two students who went down in the same round to determine the alternate. It took a couple rounds for Emily Bauer of the Waupaca School District to be declared the first alternate, with JJ Azuara—also of the Waupaca School District—being named the second alternate.

As one of the four regional champions in the CESA 5 district, AJ Nimmer will compete at the State Spelling Bee Championship on Saturday, March 16 at 1 p.m. at the Mitby Theater at the Madison College.

When the State Champion is determined, the student will travel to Washington D.C. for a full week or activities leading up to the National Spelling Bee. The National Spelling winner will receive a Champion’s plaque and $500 in U.S. Savings Bonds.

The Wisconsin State Journal is credited with sponsoring the Wisconsin State Spelling Bee since 1949.