Redgranite Elementary students improve cursive with pen pals
Third graders in Julie Petersen’s class at Redgranite Elementary School have been learning the art of cursive writing this year. After practicing throughout the year, the kids received a cursive pen pal. The cursive pen pals were from the HCE Club - Something Old-Something New. The ladies corresponded with the third graders for about two months. As a celebration, the ladies came to school to meet their pen pals. They all enjoyed lunch together and got to know each other a little better. Both the students and ladies enjoyed this fun and beneficial project immensely. Pictured above are (back): Deb Hickey, Ellen Kiiskila, Fay Bray, Marilyn Holmes, Linda Bergen, Karin Hetcher, and Elaine Nelson; (front): Madalynn Malin, Jayden Hansen, Blake Wakeley, Carson Myers, Adysen Tetzlaff, and Jaxson Reitz.