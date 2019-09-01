Reach the Peak donates to A+ After School Program

Reach The Peak had a record 11th year, raising $8,300 at the October 2018 event held at Nordic Mountain Ski Resort, Wild Rose. Event sponsors Thrivent Financial, ThedaCare, and many other organizations and businesses in the area support the race each year. To see all the sponsors, visit www.reachthepeakrace.com

The Reach The Peak, Inc. Board members presented the donation check in January to a few students that attend the Riverview A+ After School Program. Based on current enrollment in the A+ After School Program, approximately $4,500 will go toward student enrollment scholarships for families requesting help with the cost. Additional funding may be used toward summer program scholarships and other enrichment programs. To help with event planning for Reach The Peak 2019, contact reachthepeakrace@gmail.com.

Of the 2017 event funds donated for the 17/18 school year, $3,700 was used for after school enrollment scholarships, $2,100 was used for A+ summer camp enrollment scholarships, and $3,500 was used to cover costs of an AmeriCorps Member at Parkside School.

The A+ After School Program provides hands-on enrichment programs to promote positive youth development and enhance academic skills. For more information on how to help the A+ Program, contact Kendra Knutson at knutsonk@wautoma.k12.wi.us.