PARTY at the PAC raises awareness of distracted and drunk driving

She critically injured a sanitation worker when she hit him with her car on a bright snow-covered street in January 2013. “I hadn’t taken the time to properly clean the snow and ice off my windows, and I was completely blinded by the sun. I wasn’t texting and I wasn’t intoxicated,” said Brooke Wedeward, 27, of Madison. Both Wedeward and the man she hit, Mark Friend, were seriously injured in the accident, and Friend lost a leg. “An accident like that affects so many lives, not to mention the emotional turmoil and terrible thoughts I had after unintentionally hurting someone, and hurting him so severely.”

High school sophomores from throughout the region, including Tri-County and Wild Rose, heard from Wedeward and Friend as part of the 21st annual Party at the PAC in downtown Appleton on Oct. 3 and 4. More than 5,800 students from 43 high schools attended one of four performances. The two-day event has reached 67,000 high school students over the past 20 years.

PARTY stands for Prevent Alcohol and Risk-related Trauma in Youth. It is an intense and emotional reality-based education program sponsored by the ThedaCare Family of Foundations and presented by the Trauma Center at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center-Neenah, where young people learn about the dangers of driving while distracted or intoxicated. PARTY at the PAC includes a dramatization with student actors who portray teenagers out for a good time, only to have their night end in tragedy. Real-life local firefighters, paramedics, police officers, doctors, nurses, and judges appear throughout the show hosted by ThedaCare and the Fox Cities PAC, along with numerous community sponsors.

Ray Georgen, MD, a trauma surgeon at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center-Neenah, has served as the emcee for the event since its inception in 1998. “It starts out feeling like a field trip when the kids arrive, but the PARTY at the PAC changes people,” he said. “Most people are different when they walk out the doors. It’s impactful. It has traction with teenagers.”

Wedeword and Friend reconnected three years after the accident. Last year, they presented for the first time at PARTY at the PAC. The reenactments on stage are hard for Wedeword to watch and hear because the sights and sirens brought her back to that terrible day. However, her objective now is to make an impression on the young people in the audience, many of them new drivers. “Even straight-A students who look down at their phones when they’re driving, anyone’s life can be changed forever” when they take risks behind the wheel, she said.

This year’s PARTY at the PAC also included four parent-guardian programs on Oct. 3 and 4 and a coordinating presentation called “Parents are the Key,” about proven tools for reducing teen driving injuries and deaths. Georgen said parent engagement reinforces the message of Party at the PAC. “It leads to great dinner conversations because no one wants to go to the ICU or the morgue to ID a family member. Many teens believe they are indestructible, but you don’t get a do-over on these things,” he added.