Morgan Meyer named Student of the Month

Morgan Meyer treats all people in a kind and caring way. She is polite and respectful to everybody. Morgan leads others through words and actions. Her teacher, Dave Woyak, can count on her to make positive choices and be a one-timer. She was named a member of the Riverview Student Council, which she takes very seriously. Morgan is determined to be successful in everything she does. She always gives her absolute best effort, even when things are challenging. Morgan’s behavior is outstanding. She pays attention to whomever is speaking, shows great self-control, and follows directions closely. She also politely reminds other students how to behave. Morgan is a positive person with a positive attitude. She never complains about anything. Morgan is a super role model, a fun person to work with, and deserving of student of the month.