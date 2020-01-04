Mid-State Nursing program moves up in top nursing school ranking

The Nursing program at Mid-State Technical College has again been named a top-ten nursing school in Wisconsin, ranking seventh on the 2020 Best RN Programs list from RegisteredNursing.org. The College improved on its ninth-place ranking of last year and repeated its 100 percent pass rate for students taking the National Council Licensure Examination (NCLEX).

Pass rates on the exam are a major factor in the organization’s evaluation of how well a program supports students towards licensure and beyond. Forty-two colleges in Wisconsin that offer programming leading to an associate in nursing (ADN/ASN), a bachelor’s in nursing (BSN) or a direct entry MSN were part of the evaluation.

“It’s such an honor to accept this award on behalf of the Mid-State Nursing department for the second consecutive year,” said Colleen Kane, Mid-State’s dean of the School of Health and School of Protective and Human Services. “Mid-State’s highly ranked Nursing program is marked by excellent quality instruction delivered by outstanding faculty as well as the overall high quality of academic service stemming from Mid-State’s core values of Commitment, Student Centeredness and Exceptional Service. Mid-States Nursing students and community partners truly thrive as a result.”

The National Council Licensure Examination (NCLEX) is a nationwide exam for the licensing of nurses in the United States since 1982. After graduation from a school of nursing, one takes the NCLEX exam to receive a nursing license. Pass-rates reflect the percentage of graduates who pass the exam. Both past and present first-time NCLEX-RN pass-rates were part of the analysis and were weighted by year. Mid-State has historically had very high NCLEX pass-rates, and 2018 and 2019 were no exception with a pass-rates of 100 percent for all RN takers including repeaters.