Melany Stark named Student of the Month

Riverview Elementary School teacher Cindy Miller nominated Melany Stark for Student of the Month because she is extremely considerate, helpful, responsible, respectful, and enthusiastic. She is one who can be counted on to provide verbal and emotional support for others when they may be having a difficult moment. Through any hardship of her own, she maintains that smile and positive attitude. Melany always makes good use of her work time, developing her skills and exploring her creativity. If you need some help getting things organized or clean, just ask Melany because she will gladly help you out.