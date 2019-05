Locals graduate from Mid-State College

The following are local Mid-State 2019 Graduates:

Almond – Medical Coder: Aubrey Korslin; Nursing: Audra Anderson; Paramedic Technician: Deidre Gumney.

Bancroft – Automotive Technician: Dominic Ramirez; Criminal Justice-Law Enforcement 720 Academy: Jacob S. Mocadlo; Early Childhood Education: Cathlynn Pliska.

Coloma – Medical Assis-tant; Jenna Burrows; Welding: Isaac Rau.

Hancock – Corrections & Community Advocacy: Melissa Shultz; Welding: Owen Meddaugh.

Neshkoro – Renewable Energy Technician: Noah Wandersee.

Plainfield – Business Management: Ashley Jaramillo; Early Childhood Education: Sarah Blum; Entrepreneurship: Ashley Jaramillo; Human Resources Assistant: Ashley Jaramillo; Medical Coder: Susan Uribe; Project Management: Ashley Jaramillo.

Westfield – Nursing: Treazure Kotlowski.

Wild Rose – Administrative Professional – Erin Kirwan; Office Support Specialist: Erin Kirwan; Welding: James Williams.