Local teacher asking for help to tell the story of a silent hero of World War I

Joseph Nowinski is re-searching the life of Private Sylvester Mushinski and is looking for help telling this hero’s story as part of the Memorializing the Fallen — a teacher professional development program from National History Day®. Sponsored by the U.S. World War I Centennial Commission and the Pritzker Military Museum & Library, the program takes educators on the journey of a lifetime to rediscover the history of World War I and invigorate its teaching in America’s classrooms.

By researching the story of a Silent Hero®, an American service member who made the ultimate sacrifice during World War I, program participants can be the voice of these Americans who died a century ago.

Nowinski teaches at Almond-Bancroft School in Almond and will deliver a eulogy for Private Mushinski at the St. Mihiel American Cemetery in June. However, before he can do this, he needs help from those who may have connections to this Silent Hero. Private Mushinski was born in Wild Rose and lived in Chicago, IL.

“Sylvester is the perfect example of the first generation American in the early America. His life was split between two places, his parent’s farm in Wild Rose, Wisconsin and the city of Chicago. He and his wife Veronica had three children. He joined the military in June 1917 and worked with the 52nd Coastal Artillery Corps managing railway guns. He died in service to his country on Oct. 22, 1918,” said Nowinski. “I would like to find out more about his family and life prior to service. I am looking for anyone who had contact with him, perhaps a surviving family member.”

If you have any information about Private Sylvester Mushinski, please contact Nowinski at josephnowinski@gmail.com.