Korban Withall named Student of the Month

Korban Withall, a third grader at Redgranite Elementary School, has an exemplary character that is demonstrated day in and day out. He truly is the epitome of all of the Wautoma Area School District character traits. He is honest, dependable, trustworthy, and responsible. He is respected by his peers and adults at Redgranite. He is always considerate of others, and he always finds the positive in every situation. He is also willing to lend a helping hand to his fellow students and his teachers when needed. He is a true leader in and out of the classroom. Over the years, his determination and commitment to learning has led him to great successes with his academics. With such great character, he certainly has a bright future ahead of him. It is with honor and admiration that Julie Petersen nominate Korban Withall as Redgranite’s October Student of the Month.