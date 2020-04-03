Kohl Award presented to Westfield student and faculty

There was a great deal of excitement around Westfield Area High School/Middle School when the winners of the 2020 Herb Kohl Awards were announced. On the day the winners were announced, it was learned that two teachers won the Herb Kohl Teacher Fellowship Award and one student was to receive the Herb Kohl Student Initiative Award.

Stacey Oliphant-Deal, School Social Worker, and Kristi Romberg, Alternative Education Teacher, have each been selected for the Herb Kohl Teacher Fellowship Award. Fellowship Award winners are recognized as the top educators in their profession. Award winners are educators who have been chosen for their superior ability to inspire a love of learning in their students, their ability to motivate others, and their leadership and service within and outside of the classroom. Both teachers will receive a $6,000 personal award and an additional $6,000 to be used at school for projects of their choice.

Stacey Oliphant-Deal has served as the School Social Worker in Westfield for nine years. Oliphant-Deal is well-loved by the students for her caring and compassionate approach and for her never-ending quest to help students. As School Social Worker, Oliphant-Deal helps students struggling with social issues, serves as a school-parent liaison, works with groups of students to overcome challenges, and often is just there for students who need a champion in their life.

Oliphant-Deal is heavily involved in the Pioneer Pantry, a resource for Westfield students and families who cannot afford food or clothing. Students are able to visit Oliphant-Deal to get food, clothing, toiletries, cleaning supplies, and anything else that their family cannot afford.

Fluent in Spanish, Oliphant-Deal also serves as the Migrant Education Program Director, and helps migrant families as they transition to school in Westfield. More than anything, Oliphant-Deal serves as a source of hope for her students. Her door is always open and she will stop at nothing to help students succeed.

Kristi Romberg has served as the Alternative Education Teacher at Westfield High School for the past thirteen years. Those who nominated her for the award stated that she is a miracle worker. Romberg has a profound effect on the lives of her students. Many of the students she works with have struggled in school, are credit deficient, or are at-risk of not obtaining their high school diploma. Students that work with her transform into confident, conscientious, and successful students.

Every year, there are a number of students who achieve their goal of obtaining a high school diploma when it previously seemed like all hope was lost. She is well-respected and loved by her students for her unwillingness to let students quit on themselves.

In addition to her outstanding work in the classroom, Romberg serves as the Co-Head Coach of the cross country team, is a member of the school leadership team, serves as a class advisor, organizes the community Dairylicious Day run, and demonstrates her commitment to life-long learning by recently completing her second master’s degree in School Counseling.

Camden Stampfl, a senior at Westfield Area High School, is a recipient of the Herb Kohl Student Initiative Award. Initiative Award winners are individuals who have achieved at high levels while overcoming significant obstacles in their lives. Despite facing difficult challenges in his life, Stampfl has earned high honors as a student and is an accomplished three-sport athlete. In addition to his award, Stampfl will receive a $10,000 scholarship from the Herb Kohl Foundation.

All three individuals will receive their awards at the Kohl Awards Ceremony and Luncheon on Saturday, May 16 in Baraboo.