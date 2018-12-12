Kiera Dickmeyer named Student of the Month

Redgranite Elementary School teacher Paula Tompkins nominated Keira Dickmeyer, Grade 1, for Student of the Month based on the character traits of responsibility, respect, determination, and empathy. Keira has a good attitude toward school and always arrives with a big smile on her face. She is a hard worker and puts forth a lot of effort into her daily work. Tompkins has high expectations for Keira, and she is always ready to be challenged. She is determined to become a better reader this year and shows this determination by reading with Jonelle Erickson and Sandra Adamson every day in addition to reading with Tompkins and reading independently in class. Even if it’s been a long day of learning, she leaves with a smile on her face and always tells Tompkins she hopes she has a good day. Keira likes to participate in class and she works well with others. She also works well independently and Tompkins enjoys reading her work, especially her spelling and writing work. She is creative and she gets excited when she completes an activity. Tompkins is glad Keira is in her class this year. She is the sweetest girl and Tompkins looks forward to seeing her grow this year.