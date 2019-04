These five students were just some of the kids that walked away with prizes on March 12 when they attended the 4K Art Show at Dairy Queen, Wautoma. The 4K Art Show staff appreciated Adam Rigden and his staff for supporting the 4K/EC program. Adam also supported the Art Show and provided the door prizes. Pictured are Annika Auck, Owen Inda, Leland Levque, Archer Vanden Heuvel, and Charlie Jarvis. Not pictured is Jacob Arch.