Kade Panich named WHS Student of the Month

The Math and Science Departments proudly recommended Kade Panich for Student of the Month. Over the course of the school year, Kade has shown an excellence in work ethic in all areas of his life. From his attention to precision in the classroom to his leadership in the basketball court, Kade tirelessly works to ensure that he is always doing his best. The lessons on leadership that Kade has learned through sport very obviously translate to the classroom. In his Pre-Calculus class, Kade will often be seen leading group discussions, helping struggling classmates, or asking deep meaningful questions in order to accurately understand. In addition to this, Kade’s involvement in LinkCrew speaks to his desire to leave a lasting, positive impact on WHS. Many students at WHS work hard on the field of competition, or in the classroom, or in extra-curricular activities. Kade is the rare student who works hard and excels at all three. It is because of these above character qualities we proudly nominate Kade Panich for Student of the Month.