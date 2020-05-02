Julia Going achieves perfect ACT score

Cedarburg High School junior, Julia Going, daughter of Sarah and Mark Going, earned a perfect score of 36 on the ACT.

Of the over 2 million students who take the ACT every year, only about 1,500 achieve a perfect score. This means fewer than one out of every 1,000 students accomplish this feat and it places Going in the top one-half of a percent of students taking the ACT in the nation.

“Julia has dedicated herself to being successful in every challenge she takes on,” said Adam Kurth, Cedarburg High School principal. “It is not surprising that all of her hard work manifested in her perfect ACT score. This is just one example in a long line of successes she has already, and will continue to accomplish in her life.”

For Going to score a 36, she had to achieve the top score as an average of four testing areas: English, math, reading and science. The ACT score is used by all major colleges and universities as an entrance qualifier and indicator of college readiness.

Going takes part in a number of activities. She is a member of the varsity swim team, marching band, Student Council, SMART Team (which attended nationals last year), and many other school and extracurricular activities.

Going believes that being a year-round swimmer with Ozaukee Aquatics and coxing with the Milwaukee Rowing Club has helped her develop time management skills and stay focused during stressful situations. Timing is one of the most important aspects of the ACT, and these activities have given her hands-on experience to help her improve this skill.

Going is also currently working with students at Cedarburg Elementary School through a coding club and a group called “Future Girls in STEAM.”

Going hopes to attend a college where she can study in the area of STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) or pre-med fields, while also staying involved with her instrumental passions. She hopes to cox in college and be in a warmer climate as well.

Julia Going is the granddaughter of Gerald and Sandra Honl, Wautoma, and Ken and Elaine Going, formerly of Wautoma now living in Cedarburg/Grafton.