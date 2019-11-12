Jose Martinez Jr. Riverview Student of the Month

When Riverview Elementary School Third Grade teacher Erin Walbrun thinks of being respectful, there is one student from my class that immediately pops into her mind: Jose Martinez. Jose is always respectful from the moment he enters school each day. He always is kind, caring, and a friend to everyone. In class, he is always a great listener to his teachers and his classmates. Jose does a great job of displaying other character traits, as well. He is a hard worker and makes sure to have everything right before turning it in. He loves to read and is becoming quite the Math whiz. It is for all of these reasons and many more that Erin Walbrun thinks Jose is more than deserving of being Riverview’s November Student of the Month.