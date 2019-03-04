Haley Miller named WHS Student of the Month

The members from Business and Information Technology, Family and Consumer Science, Tech-nology Education, Digital Technology, Crossroads, Library, and the IDS departments nominated Haley Miller for WHS’s Student of the Month.

Haley possesses and exhibits many redeeming qualities and traits to be a most deserving recipient of this award; however, she recently participated in a collaborative project where her true colors of being a leader, team player, and volunteer were witnessed.

In November, Marsha Walejko and Wendy Appel decided to assign a more authentic and creative research project to the Introduction to Print class. Students were given the task of researching a specific era in the history of print via scholarly resources; this information, once paraphrased and cited, would be the basis for sections of a museum exhibit that would be set up in the library for both guided and self-guided tours.

Though each student was in charge of collecting information, Haley stepped up as a leader and volunteered to paraphrase the information and learn how to properly cite it in MLA formatting.

Haley admitted that this was challenging and that she didn’t feel it was a strength of hers, but that she was willing to learn. Working alongside Walejko, Haley was an active listener and participant in learning the art of paraphrasing and citation techniques and was soon working independently.

She took a task that was once challenging and out of her comfort zone and mastered it. She was an excellent role model for her peers during this time of leadership. As a team player, Haley not only provided great assistance to her peers, but she also volunteered to come in during a day over spring break to continue creating, organizing, and setting up the exhibit.

She helped not only Appel and Walejko by doing this, but also greatly assisted her peers. Because of her generosity and hard work, so much was accomplished. Haley was an asset to this project in countless ways. Through her willingness to work outside of her comfort zone by serving as the resident editor to her volunteering to assist over spring break, the behind the scenes work that was put into making this exhibit magnificent was because of Haley.

For this reason and many other traits she exhibits on a daily basis, Haley’s teachers are excited to nominate Haley Miller as a most deserving recipient of March’s WHS Student of the Month.