Fox Valley Technical College to offer Career Development Workshop

Fox Valley Technical College’s Prosperity Center will be offering a Career Development Workshop on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 16, and 23 from 1-3 p.m. The workshop will be held at the new Fox Valley Technical College-Wautoma Regional Center site, located at 556 S. Cambridge Street, Wautoma.

The workshop is all about you: the participant. Assess your interests, skills, personality, values, and decision-making style.

Explore occupations, ca-reer paths, and education programs that would be a good fit for you. The workshop will meet for three sessions for a total of six hours, and an individual appointment with a career counselor is part of the workshop.

The Career Development workshop is sponsored by the Fox Valley Technical College’s Prosperity Center, which is a program of Fox Valley Technical College and Goodwill Industries of North Center Wisconsin. It is designed to help people navigate postsecondary education through to gainful employment.

For more information about Fox Valley Technical College’s Prosperity Center or to register for the Career Development Workshop, contact Ray Kaluzny at 920-659-8880 or 920-787-3319, or email rkaluzny@goodwillncw.org. You must be available to attend all three sessions as each season builds upon the previous session. Space is limited, and the workshops are offered at no cost.