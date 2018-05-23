Fitness Night held at Westfield schools

Gundersen Moundview Hospital and Clinics attended Fitness Night on Wed., May 16, at Westfield Elementary School. Booths included local businesses and Westfield Area Athletic programs. Jessica Montgomery (pictured), medical assistant at Gundersen Moundview’s Westfield Clinic, educated parents about the clinic’s services, offered free blood pressure screenings and provided information on bike helmet safety which included a gelatin mold brain display to demonstrate the brain’s fragility and the importance of wearing a helmet.