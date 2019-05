Kelly Bolles’ 5th grade class at Redgranite Elementary School earned character awards for Cooperation. Pictured are (back): Dion Quinones, Bailey Baltz, Lilly Reinert, Austin Stebbins, Shubham Patel, Tyler Zernzach, and Summer Hulsey; (front): Evher Hernandez, Lily Lopez, Landon Johnson, Lacey Vissers, and Cameron McManis.

