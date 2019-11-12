Falyn Krempp WHS Student of the Month

The Music, Art, Spanish, and Physical Education Departments would like to nominate Falyn Krempp for student of the month. In her Art & Design class, Falyn has achieved success on multiple levels. Her skills and creativity with projects are consistently strong. She manages her time well. This is evident in the balance she demonstrated with multi-tasking some heavy commitments this past month—her involvement in the musical as one of the main characters along with contributing in painting the set, her dedication and effort as a member of the Cross Country team, and continued steadiness as a top-notch student. It is a pleasure to have Falyn in Art & Design class simply for her positive attitude and willingness to be a helpful and kind student. In physical education, Falyn works hard. She is a conscientious young lady who always participates to the best of her ability. On a daily basis, she demonstrates a helpful, kind spirit when relating with her peers and teachers. Falyn comes to class with an energetic spirit, open mind, and an eager desire to learn. She’s a team player, selfless and a super wonderful young lady to have in class. Falyn Krempp has been the definition of model student for the past two years, but specifically the past few months. She was one of the first to have lines and music memorized for the Musical this year on top of participating in Cross Country, and excelling academically. She is always prepared, on time, and ready to work during our daily 7 a.m. Honors Choir rehearsals and is a consistent positive member of the ensemble who is respected by her peers as well as by her teachers. The music department is lucky to have her, and Wautoma High School is lucky to have her representing the school.