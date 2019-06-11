Dinah Schmidt named WHS Student of the Month

The Art, Spanish, and Physical Education Departments nominated Dinah Schmidt for student of the month at Wautoma High School. We feel she is well-deserving of this honor. Dinah has had the huge responsibility of being the primary lead of Ariel in this year’s musical. This means that every Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday (at the bare minimum) she is required to be at rehearsal from 5:30 p.m. until roughly 8:30 p.m. Dinah has been at every rehearsal without fail, while maintaining her responsibilities with Cheer and school work. Dinah has displayed consistency, maturity, and an outstanding work ethic this school year and deserves the title of Student of the Month. Without her, this year’s musical would not have been possible. Dinah has always been a great help to the art department, and this year is no different. She has taken a leadership role among her peers, especially when it comes to the musical set. Her skills are phenomenal but she can also direct others on what needs to be done and how to complete it. Other students truly value her opinion and take her kind words into consideration. Dinah is a student assistant in the Special Education classroom. She is a great help to the students and will help them with various jobs, such as when they collect the recycling from the classrooms. The students enjoy her presence in the classroom, and Dinah gets along great with the students. She will always say hi to them when she sees them in the hallways or in the lunchroom. She is a great asset in the Special Education classroom.