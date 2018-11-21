Dillenberg leads Welding Club in victories

The first two welding competitions are in the books for the Wautoma High School SkillsUSA club. Senior welding student, Anastasia Dillenberg, has already secured her seat at the Wisconsin SkillsUSA State Conference in April with early success this season. She is coming off a win at state last year and an 8th overall placing at the national conference in Welding Sculpture over the summer. Dillenberg has exerted her leadership again this fall, as she led the club with a victory at the Fox Valley Technical College Welding Challenge early in October. She won both the welding and job interview competitions. Her fellow club members followed her closely in the placings. Connor Lind placed 2nd in Welding while Ethan Kubasta placed 3rd in Welding and 2nd in Job Interview. The club attended another welding competition in October at Advanced Welding Institute in Eagle River and Dillenberg led the way again, placing 3rd overall in Welding and Job Interview. Club members will be looking forward to another opportunity to compete on December 3rd, when they will travel to a district wide competition in Portage. It will be the final competition before regional qualifiers in February, where students can once again secure their spot at the state competition in April with a victory.